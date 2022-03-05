The telecom company has made the trip to the United States to prepare for the CONCACAF Champions League match against New York City – Prinsa Libre

between the national association and the regional international competition, There are eight games You add creams without losing.

The albums headed to the Land of Stars and Stripes after a string of positive results.

fact, His last loss was a little over a month agoon February 2 against the eternal rival, municipality in classic (2-0).

Since then, the domestic domain These are six matches without a stumble For Willie Olivera painting.

Being the last, the previous Wednesday when they agreed 2-0 to current champion Malacateco.

For their part, the Whites rose to the international stage in their match against the Colorado Rapids by a narrow margin in the first leg of the round of 16 on February 17. And then, at 23, winning 4-3 penalty shootout play on American soil.

This Saturday morning, before heading north, guard Kevin Moscoso said:We have the illusion and the desire to transcend. In these games, it goes beyond key management in the house. The important thing is to play a good game, if you can win or if you can’t score“.

In this regard, his colleagues Rafael Morales and Jorge Aparicio closed the comments, saying that “It is important that you go for the result“, In addition to “He is responsible for following upGood move.

The club posted on social media, “Our team’s approach to Houston,” along with pictures of the soccer players.

The white team is scheduled to arrive in Houston at 12:46 p.m. Guatemala Time. From there, at 6:00 p.m., they will depart for Hartford Airport in Connecticut, hoping to arrive at 10:45 p.m. to go later to their hotel to rest.

The first leg will take place on Tuesday at 7:00 PM at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.