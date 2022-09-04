A set of award-winning scientific reports have been presented

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

UAEMéx presents a range of award-winning scientific reports, within the framework of the International Book Fair of the State of Mexico

MVT . Agency

Toluca, Mexico, September 4, 2022The importance, relevance and need of scientific journalism to honestly explain, publish and communicate facts that affect humanity in the face of events such as the recent pandemic that it caused was emphasized. COVID-19global warming, and drought, among others, agreed journalists and compilers of Narrative Science: A Look from the Press, Carlos Hernandez Zarza and Genarelli Valencia AlcantaraDuring the International Book Fair of the State of Mexico (Movie) 2022.

The work was presented in the FILEM Forum “Horacio Zúñiga”, published in 2019 and edited by the Autonomous State University of Mexico (UAE) – a compilation of 10 award-winning, state and federal science reports prepared by five journalists from the Criterion Newscast for UniRadio 99.7 FM, this university’s radio station.

What is the significance of this compilation of scientific reports?

Valencia Alcantara emphasized that the combined reports have three variables in common as a defining characteristic: journalistic accuracy, usefulness of the information to society and the human factor, all with the aim of generating reflection and giving the elements to the audience so that they can take it better. decisions.

The Director General of University Communication at UAEMéx also noted that the 10 reports were awarded because they respond to the investigative methodology and discipline followed by the Criterio Newsletter journalists.

Photography: via UAEM_MX

The scientific press explains the reality

In this sense, Hernández Zarza shared that through his experience and perspective, scientific journalism is an opportunity and a tool to explain reality and present scientific findings in a way that is accessible to the public, always ensuring verified information.

UAEMéx Communications Director and presenter of the news program Criterio added that scientific press He finds an ideal and obligatory space in public radio, such as UniRadio, because it performs a social function.

Scientific journalism requires specialization and professionalism

Meanwhile, the manager said UniRadio 99.7.0 Update From FM, Jacqueline Valderrapano, author of two combined reports, shared that science journalism has allowed her to develop as a journalist by having greater rigor for information, comparing sources of information, and striving to tell science in a way that is accessible and accessible to the public.

On her occasion, Criterio 99.7 FM reporter and author of one of the consolidated reports, Daniela Sandoval Alamo, said that science journalism is a job that requires specialization and professionalism on the part of journalists who practice it with a purpose to have more tools that allow them to understand a phenomenon and explain it, in turn, easily to the population .

After the book presentation, the UAE Cultural Publishing Secretary, Maria de las Mercedes Portela Luga, honored the exhibitors for their participation in the book. movie 2022.

