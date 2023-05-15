Open Science at the University of Burgos

Tools available for Open Science at Burgos University

In May 2023, ENCA: National Open Science Strategy 2023-2027 (PDF 904 KB). This national strategy is based on the principles of open science accepted by the main European organizations for the promotion of open science:

Source: ENCA 2023-2027

With these principles, ENCA 2023-2027 articulates the following themes and objectives:

The first axis: the objective: digital infrastructures for open science

Ensure sufficiently robust and interoperable digital infrastructures are in place to absorb the impact of the implementation of the National Open Science Policy and facilitate their integration, where appropriate, into the European Science Cloud (EOSC).

Axis 2. Objective: Managing research data by following FAIR principles

Promote proper management of research data generated by the national R+D+i system through the FAIR principles (Foundable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) to increase its localization, accessibility, interoperability and reusability .

Axis 3. Objective: Open access to scientific publications

Implementing virtually open and free access to scientific publications and results funded directly or indirectly from public funds, for all citizens.

The fourth axis: the goal: incentives, recognition and training

Establish new research evaluation mechanisms and a system of incentives and recognition aimed at promoting open science practices, as well as training all staff (researcher, director, funder, evaluator) to align their professional performance with the principles of open science.

Open Science at UBU

With the aim of facilitating the development of open science, the University of Burgos has a set of services, tools and professionals who support researchers in the principles and objectives pursued by this new approach to the scientific paradigm:

A tool through which a postprint (the most recent version of the article in the author’s handwriting and accepted for publication) can be publicly deposited compliant with the requirements for final research results to be made openly available under the terms laid down for such an end in calls for public funding and with embargo restrictions set by publishers. he Store is an interoperable tool, gives a static title or URL that uniquely identifies the article described and published in it, and facilitates collection by national (COLLECTA) and European (Europeans) aggregators of scholarly content.

The institutional repository also contains and processes available data files and, in addition to a permanent URL, grants a DOI that facilitates their identification and bibliographic citation. For large amounts of data, researchers from the University of Burgos can, through the agreement established for this purpose, deposit their previously described research data in the UBU institutional repository in the OPENCAYLE infrastructure, maintained by SCAYLE, Supercomputación de Castilla y León. More information about open data.

The University of Burgos maintains a series of transfer agreements with various scholarly publishers that allow undergraduate researchers to publish their articles directly in the publishers’ scholarly journals, so that they can be accessed in an open access manner as soon as they acquire them. Published in mixed journals (those that allow publication in open access by paying for the article process or APC, and in closed access, at no cost). In this way, the requirements specified in the invitations to research project funding agencies are fulfilled.

More information about transfer agreements and open publishing.

Research transparency and open science

across the Search portal From the University of Burgos, the results obtained by the researchers of the University as a result of their research activity are freely available to all interested parties. In this way, the researcher’s approaches and the research group to which he belongs can be made public, providing correlative information about projects, articles, research statements, dissertations, and other activities derived from the research. In this way, transparency policies and the objectives of open science that try to bring this activity closer to the citizen are achieved. More information on the research portal.

Open science in research projects

It is more and more common that when writing a research project, information is given in the corresponding section on the strategies that the research will adopt to comply with the principles of open science. In order to facilitate the drafting of the project, in addition to the information provided on the site and in the links provided, we propose a framework text that can serve as a guide for the researcher:

The research project is framed within the principles of open science. For this purpose, final research results as well as open research data following the FAIR principles will be publicly deposited at RIUBU (Burgos University Institutional RepositoryAnd https://riubu.ubu.es/, an interoperable tool compiled by major European aggregators of scholarly content that preserves deposited content in perpetuity. To publish the final results of the research, it is preferable to choose scholarly publications that have translational Open Access agreements with the University of Burgos and/or journals published directly in Open Access. Project information, as well as its publications and associated data, will be added to the Curriculum Open to Researchers and Research Collection available at Burgos University Research PortalAnd https://investigacion.ubu.es/In doing so, you adhere to the university’s transparency policy.

Likewise, for projects that request a description of the processing of research data, a text is suggested that can serve as a guide: