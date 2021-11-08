“Aba Taano” presents his African gospel from Uganda in Lyon

The African Gospel of Aba Taanu.

On Friday, November 12 at 9:00 pm at the San Francisco Theater in the Lyonian capital and on Saturday November 13 at 8:00 pm in the Carmelo Gómez de Sahagún, the quintet will perform African gospel, tribal song and folk tunes

Gospel, African song, pop, all a cappella, theatrical, moving, entertaining; All this will be cited in Lyon with the African gospel performance of “Aba Taano”. Different music, an original approach, a special repertoire and many tables are the characteristics of these five young Ugandans, who live in Uganda but travel regularly, and have attended hundreds of concerts in Europe’s largest theaters since 2008 and have already won 11 international awards.

It will be Friday 12 November at 9:00 pm at the San Francisco Theater in the Lyonian capital and Saturday 13 November at 8:00 pm in the Carmelo Gómez de Sahagún Auditorium when this band performs in its entirety.

Tickets for both concerts are on sale both physically and online.

save life

Music to Save Lives was created in Uganda in 2005 with the aim of saving children who have experienced total abandonment and who have fallen into our hands without its programming. Their first intention was to move on, so that they could survive on their own, but as soon as we set foot in Africa, we received many requests… Dropouts are frequent there and it is difficult to ignore such a situation.

Currently more than 60 people live directly from the help we provide them. The vast majority of the palace. House / house in Kireka, near Kampala. From there the children attend primary, secondary and specialized schools or universities. Others live outside the home in Kampala, and there are a few more in Ganda, in the great city of Nansana.

