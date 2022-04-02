According to science, this is the most boring person in the world

Select research from the University of Essex (UK) what will be The most boring person in the world Religious worker dedicated to data analysisWho loves to watch TV and lives in the city.

After examining more than 500 people in five experiments, researchers found that The most boring jobs are data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.

The work was published in the scientific journal Personality and Social Psychology BulletinFind out too Religion, watching TV, watching birds and smoking They were among the most boring hobbies. Bored people are also seen as fleeing large settlements to live in small towns and cities.

Led by Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg, from the Department of Psychology at this British university, the research revealed that stereotypically boring people It is often rejected and avoided because of preconceptions.

The study author set out to explore the perceived boredom stigma and how it can affect perceptions. “The irony is that studying boredom is actually very interesting and It has many repercussions in real life. This work shows how persuasive perceptions of boredom can be and its effect on people.”

Van Tilburg details that perceptions can change, but people may not take the time to talk to those who have “boring” hobbies and jobs, preferring to avoid them. “They don’t get a chance to prove people wrong and break these negative stereotypes. That people decide to avoid them can lead to social ostracism and increased lonelinessWhich has a really negative impact on their lives.”

The study also showed that you are more likely to be perceived as boring, conveying low efficiency and warmth in your interactions with others. Therefore, those who are perceived as boring may manage a file Increased risk of harm, addiction, and mental health problems.

Yes, despite the negative perception, the study remembers it Society needs people to perform functions such as accounting and banking. “It was interesting to me to see that the study showed that boring people are not seen as competent. I used to think that accountants would be seen as boring, but effective and they are the perfect person to do a good job on your tax return. The truth is that people are like bankers. Accountants are very capable and have authority in society, perhaps we should try not to bother and stereotype them as boring,” concludes Van Tilburg.