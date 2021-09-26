According to the media, the FBI had an informant in the mob who stormed the Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had an informant in a crowd of followers Former US President Donald Trump who violently assaulted Capitol Building Washington last 6 of JanuaryUS media reported on Saturday.

The informant, who was affiliated with one of the regional branches of the far-right group Proud Boys, said in secret reports that he was early in the day at a rally in the obelisk in the US capital. trump gave a speech.

In it, Trump called the November election, which was won by his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, as fraudulent, an accusation rejected by the courts and electoral authorities.

According to the insider’s account, there was no predetermined plan to get to Capitol Hill and his group was following “a pro-Trump mob consumed by a herd mentality.”

Later, he went with the mob to the seat of the US legislature and entered the Capitol as part of a violent assault, in which five people were killed, including a client.

However, he left the building through a window when a police officer informed him that someone had been injured inside.

Information provided by The New York Times times.

When asked about this revelation, the FBI In a statement he sent to the news portal “The Hill”, he was satisfied that the agency does not comment on its sources and methods, but stressed that “it is important to emphasize that the sources provide valuable information on criminal activities and national security affairs.”

More than 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice, and more than 50 of them have pleaded guilty.

non Governmental Organization

