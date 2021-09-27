AFRICA/UGANDA – Places of worship reopen after second wave of COVID-19

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has announced the reopening of places of worship after a closure of more than a year. In fact, in June 2020, all houses of worship in the country were closed and banned to the public due to the sharp increase in cases of coronavirus infection.

According to information published by the Ugandan Catholics Online social platform, Museveni has provided accurate pointers. Limit the number of believers simultaneously to no more than 200 people, provided that the place of worship ensures a physical distance of two meters on both sides and proper ventilation, full compliance with all regulations, including hand washing, use of alcohol-based disinfectants, and control of temperature and the constant use of masks by all believers, including the choir and the priest.”

The president asked Catholic leaders to cooperate with the government to mobilize the population for vaccination and to follow all other control measures. As of September 22, 2021, Uganda had 123,502 confirmed cases of Covid19, 3,135 deaths, and 340 hospital admissions, both private and public.

