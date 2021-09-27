Shang-Chi beats Black Widow and is already the highest-grossing film in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” made history in America by becoming The highest-grossing movie in that country since the start of the pandemic. The franchise has been for Black Widow so far, but the movie starring Simu Liu has already surpassed another MCU adventure released this year on the big screen.

196.5 million dollars It’s what really brings together ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten episodes’ after adding another 13.3 million this weekend. In this way, it far exceeds the 186.7 million that the movie led Scarlett Johansson. Plus, box office experts point out that it’s not at all unlikely that it could end up reaching 250 million when it’s pulled from theaters.

Also, “Shang Zhi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Thus, it is serialized for four weeks at the top of the box office in the United States, something that no other movie has achieved this year so far. Of course, it worked because the last big releases had crashed. ‘Maligno’ did it, same thing happened with ‘Cry Macho’ and this weekend was the release of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ which was a disappointment.

This data reinforces the idea that Disney Today’s exclusive theatrical releases perform better than simultaneous releases. The same study has already come to this conclusion, because it announced two weeks ago that its remaining films of 2021 will first be shown only in theaters.