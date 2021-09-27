Shang-Chi beats Black Widow and is already the highest-grossing film in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” made history in America by becoming The highest-grossing movie in that country since the start of the pandemic. The franchise has been for Black Widow so far, but the movie starring Simu Liu has already surpassed another MCU adventure released this year on the big screen.

And what is left?

196.5 million dollars It’s what really brings together ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten episodes’ after adding another 13.3 million this weekend. In this way, it far exceeds the 186.7 million that the movie led Scarlett Johansson. Plus, box office experts point out that it’s not at all unlikely that it could end up reaching 250 million when it’s pulled from theaters.

Also, “Shang Zhi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Thus, it is serialized for four weeks at the top of the box office in the United States, something that no other movie has achieved this year so far. Of course, it worked because the last big releases had crashed. ‘Maligno’ did it, same thing happened with ‘Cry Macho’ and this weekend was the release of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ which was a disappointment.

This data reinforces the idea that Disney Today’s exclusive theatrical releases perform better than simultaneous releases. The same study has already come to this conclusion, because it announced two weeks ago that its remaining films of 2021 will first be shown only in theaters.

More Stories

The US DARPA will seek to achieve the first thermonuclear spaceflight

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Teacher training on assistive technologies and interactive digital textbooks in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Claudia Lopez travels to the United States and leaves Luis Ernesto Gómez – Bogotá

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Haitian migrants evacuating a camp on the US-Mexico border | world | DW

1 day ago Leland Griffith

3-1. Europe outperforms the United States strongly on the first day of Laver

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The Dominican Republic launched the Qatar Brand Strategy in the US – Spanish version

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Garena announces Free Fire collaboration with Venom 2 | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

A long line of ships waits in the United States due to a supply crisis; That would affect Christmas

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Shang-Chi beats Black Widow and is already the highest-grossing film in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

Rodriguez Larita met Bill Clinton on his US tour

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter