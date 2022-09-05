After rejecting the new constitution, Borek called for dialogue and a new founding process

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

After the result of the constitutional referendum, where he received the rejection of the new Magna Carta, the president of Chile, Gabriel BorekHe called for a “new founding process”.

In a direct message, the Chilean president noted that democracy is winning and said that “institutions are working”.

“This decision by Chilean men and women requires our institutions and political actors to work harder, with more dialogue, with more respect and affection until we come up with a proposal that interprets us all, gives us confidence, and unites us as a nation.”

Likewise, he called for a “new component path” through which to advance talks with various sectors for a new process.

In the meantime, he asserted, women “will not stop being champions.”

“The message is strong, so we’re in agreement now,” Borek added, visibly moved in his direct message.

In light of this, he offers: “Immediate adjustments to our government teams to face this new period with renewed vigor.”

More information soon…

