America is trying to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan | world | Dr..

On Monday (09.19.2022), the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in an effort to mediate the conflict and for the parties to respect the fragile ceasefire announced less than a week ago.

It is the first time that the Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jehon Bermov, have met since last week’s fighting on the borders of the two countries, which killed more than 210 soldiers on both sides.

Blinken was the only person to speak at the start of the meeting, which was held in a New York hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins its 77th session on September 20.

“We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has stopped and that there have been no military actions in recent days,” said the chief of US diplomacy, who was seated at a table between the two parties and who was carrying the flags of the three countries. United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The best path for the whole world is to have a strong and sustainable diplomatic relationship,” Blinken said. In conclusion, he thanked the two countries for their efforts to respect the ceasefire announced by Moscow.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, at odds since the 1980s over Nagorno-Karabakh — internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory but inhabited by Armenians — accuse each other of carrying out border attacks, which are repeated sporadically. In the clashes that broke out between the two parties last Tuesday, September 13, which Baku attributed to a “large-scale provocation” by Yerevan, more than 210 soldiers from both sides were killed.

Blinken held the meeting with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts just one day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Yerevan and condemned the “bloody attacks” launched by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory. The Armenian government expressed its appreciation for Washington’s “clear” stance on the conflict, while the Azerbaijani government described Pelosi’s statements as “unfair” and “unacceptable.” Turkey, a traditional ally of Azerbaijan, accused Pelosi on Monday of “sabotaging diplomatic efforts” with her visit to Yerevan.

