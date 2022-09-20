They extradited the Dominican who fled the United States in 2007

Dominican Jose Ramon Tejeda Guerrerofugitive from justice United States of America Since 2007, he has been extradited from his country for crimes related to Forgery with credit cards and identity theft he was accused of in 2007 Florida.

Tejeda GuerreroD., who escaped while on bail 15 years ago, was turned over to US justice to respond to fraudulent possession of counterfeit devices or unauthorized access and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the Central District Prosecutor’s Office of FloridaIf found guilty, Tejeda Guerrero He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for access device fraud and a mandatory two-year prison sentence for each aggravated identity theft charge.

The person extradited September 15 appeared for the first time before a federal judge Embry G KidFrom Orlando, who ordered his detention pending trial, as stated in a press release issued by prosecution.

According to court documents and information disclosed during his first appearance on July 20, 2007, Tejeda Guerrero He was arrested that year at Orlando International Airport on charges of possessing or transporting equipment to make credit cards.

The police confiscated two warrants USB and a laptop with nearly 13,000 credit card numbers, including active accounts belonging to people around the world.

The laptop also contained instructions on how to make, evaluate, and test credit card magnetic strips, and instructions on how to clean the card maker and its components.

According to the statement released today, the actual fraud loss associated with the credit card accounts on this laptop exceeds $1 million.

Tejeda Guerrero He was released on bail in connection with state charges on August 23, 2007, and escaped. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in 2012.

This case was investigated by the US Secret Service. United States of America. and police department Kissimmee, With the help of a police department Orlando The Las Vegas City Police Department (Snowfall).