Arizona’s governor orders openings at the border with Mexico to be covered with containers

On Friday, August 12, the governor of the US state of Arizona, Dodd Ducey, issued an order to fill gaps at the border with Mexico with containers.

“I have issued an executive order directing the Arizona Department of Military and Emergency Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall.”Dossey said in a statement on his Twitter account.

This new bulkhead will consist of 60 double-height, weld-sealed shipping containers, as ordered by the Governor. In addition, the containers will have one meter long barbed wire.

“Arizona has had enough. We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. Over the past two years, Arizona has gone to great lengths to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border.”

The governor also stressed that the countries of the south are entering the country and overshadowing the forces of public order, hospitals, and non-profit organizations. “It is our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis.”And the confirmed.

“With the right resources and manpower, our border guards and law enforcement will be better equipped to do their jobs properly and prevent cartels from exploiting our communities. This is exactly what our barrier will doDucey explained.

It is worth noting that the government of US President Joe Biden announced that it would end “in a prompt and orderly manner” the policy that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for justice to resolve their cases.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made the announcement Monday night after a judge lifted an injunction that prevented Biden from removing the Immigrant Protection Protocols (known as “remain in Mexico” or MPP), introduced by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, in 2019.

“The Department of Homeland Security is committed to ending enforcement of the court-ordered MPP in a prompt and orderly manner.”reports in a statement.

“People are no longer newly registered with MPPs, and people who are currently in MPPs in Mexico will be disqualified once they return to their next scheduled court date. Persons who withdraw from the MPP will continue with removal proceedings in the United States.” Add.

National Security Minister Alejandro Mallorcas estimates that remaining in Mexico “has endemic disadvantages, imposes undue human costs and diverts resources and personnel from other priority efforts to ensure border security.”

Soon after coming to power, Biden attempted to repeal the policy as part of what he called a more humane approach to immigration. But several Republican-led states, led by Texas, have sued the federal government, and the court has ordered the policy to be reinstated.

The case reached the Supreme Court, That on June 30 the government was allowed to end this program.

Since the policy took effect in January 2019 until Biden first suspended it, at least 70,000 people have been sent to Mexico, according to the nonprofit American Immigration Council.

Between December 2021 and June 2022, when residency in Mexico came back into effect, 9563 people enrolled in this program, most of them from Nicaragua.

During Biden’s tenure, more than 200,000 people who tried to enter the country were turned back each month, citing residency in Mexico or a public health rule introduced by the pandemic known as Address 42.

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.