United States: Dallas weather forecast for August 13

In addition to consulting the weather forecast for what to wear or whether or not to carry a raincoat, weather report It is a tool that has become a necessity for various sectors such as Transportation (by air, sea and land), agriculture, tourism, disaster prevention, public health and even the implementation of military operations.

But if it spontaneously predict weather conditions It can be complicated so another variable is added: global warming, which has made the need to keep pace with developments even more pressing for action and Adopting public policies that reduce disaster risks Such as alerts about floods, droughts, ice waves, bad landings and other related phenomena.

In this context, here Weather report for the next few hours in Dallas:

To be expected in Dallas Maximum temperature 37°C and minimum 25°C.

but the rain The probability of rain for the US city will be 1% during the day and 1% throughout the night.

In the same sense, cloud cover will be 20% during the day and 3% during the night. Wind gusts reach 32 kilometers per hour during the day and 28 kilometers per hour at night.

Beware of the sun’s rays, ultraviolet rays are expected to reach a level of 10.

The city of Dallas is located in the southern United States, in the northwest of the state of Texas, in the county of the same name.

The climate in Texas is mainly humid subtropicalwhich means that he suffers from Cold or mild winters, as well as hot and humid summersIn addition to the rainy season well throughout the year.

Highest temperature They felt it in July and August when the temperature was around 40 degrees. In contrast, it was in January and December when Icy weather prevailswith temperatures close to zero.

Meanwhile, the month with More rain in Dallas It is usually in the month of May.

United States: Almost all climates in one country

Occupying a large area of ​​land, the United States has a variety of climates, nearly all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two large climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most important weather wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms during the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States The prevailing weather is humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, arid and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winter is freezing and the summer is mild, while in the hot drought, the summer records very high temperatures and in the winter the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its mild and rainy winters and dry and hot summers.

