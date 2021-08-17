Benefits and Drawbacks of Homeschooling

Many parents prefer to homeschool their children while others have reservations about this way of learning. Before making the decision, you should first take time to consider the benefits and drawbacks. Knowing both sides of the coin will help you know what to expect when you decide to teach your child at home.

This will help you make an informed decision, especially if you haven’t committed to homeschooling yet. Moreover, it will also help you understand the negative aspects that you would have to deal with throughout the process.

The benefits of homeschooling

The benefits of homeschooling vary and they depend on the child’s situation, abilities, and even their online teacher. The benefits will also depend on the nature and characteristics of your child. Without taking these factors into consideration, the most common benefits include:

You get to decide the curriculum which your child will focus on (but this depends on the state where you live in).

You get to decide the amount of time your child will spend on each subject. Just make sure to consider your child’s capability.

You can choose whether or not to teach religious subjects .

Your child won’t have to deal with external situations or issues like peer pressure, bullies, boredom, and the like.

You get to decide what your child will eat while having their class.

You don’t have to think about expensive or potentially dangerous field trips.

You can help your child focus on their studies more.

Flexibility in terms of your child’s schedule throughout the day.

You get to give your child a more personalized learning experience.

You get to spend more time with your child.

It’s easier to plan family vacations and trips.

The drawbacks of homeschooling

Perhaps the most common drawback that many parents complain about is the amount of time it takes to prepare for each class. Such preparations vary, depending on how you choose and use the curriculum. Apart from this, the most common drawbacks include:

You need to be with your child 24/7, especially for younger children.

It consumes a lot of energy, resources, and time.

It may cause some financial restraints depending on the school you enroll your child into.

It limits your child’s exposure to competitions, team sports, and other kinds of extracurricular activities.

Essay help when studying at home

An important lifestyle change

Before you decide to have your child homeschooled, you should first consider that this way of schooling will cause a major change in your current lifestyle. At this point, you should already know that you will take on the duties of both an administrator and a teacher. Consider these very important points when you finally choose to homeschool your child:

You will have to implement your child’s lessons, organize events, coordinate activities with the other parents, and make sure that you comply with the homeschool requirements of your state and locale. You have to add these responsibilities to your role as a parent.

You will also have to deal with any additional expenses of homeschooling. While it is true that there are free resources you can download online, homeschooling supplies like books, textbooks, art supplies, paper, computers, apps, and other materials cost money. If you want to minimize these costs, you have to find ways to be more creative.

Since your child won’t study in a public school environment (because all of their learning happens at home), your family’s pace and lifestyle will change. You have to dedicate more time to homeschooling. You will have to reschedule your errands, doctor’s appointments, daily chores, and other household routines. You would have to do this while coordinating with your child’s homeschooling plan.

If you choose this type of schooling, you have to learn how to balance the benefits against the drawbacks. This is why it’s necessary to consider all of the possibilities carefully. Also, it’s important to consider your child’s nature and your own.

Remember that some personalities are not the kinds who want to undertake the task of homeschooling successfully. In many cases, whether it involves you or your child, homeschooling might not be the best solution. In such a situation, the private or public education system may be the best choice for your whole family.

Conclusion

Analyze these benefits and drawbacks that are commonly associated with homeschooling. Everything enumerated in this article should give you an idea of what to expect. Although homeschooling can be quite stressful and challenging, it can also be a very rewarding experience. Of course, you should also remember that homeschooling is not for every parent. If you are neither prepared nor willing to take on the responsibilities of a teacher, you may consider other options.

