Brenden Aronson, America’s New Pulisic

The young midfielder shone for the national team against Jamaica

“I don’t know if I am a midfielder or a midfielder … ”It was words Brendan Aronson after the US win 4-1 Against Jamaica in a friendly match last Thursday in Austria.

anyway Aronson is not clear about his exact position On the field, it probably doesn’t matter looking at Aronson’s show at 45 Play minutes against Reggae Boys.

20 years Who joined Red Bull Salzburg from Austria From Philadelphia Union last January, Record second place for the USA thanks to an amazing mix with Josh Sargent Which ended with the definition of Aronson. These two could shape the future duo of the team.

Nice combination here between Brenden Aaronson and Josh Sargent to make it 2-0. Aaronson scored in one game winning streak #USMNT Appearance of

Sargent collects his first international aid#USAvJAMpic.twitter.com/l12HMmx6sQ ? US Soccer MNT (USMNT) March 25, 2021

Aronson’s smooth movement on the field led to comparisons with Christian Pulisic, the man who replaced him at half-time.

Aaronson gave his best a few minutes before his goal when he received the ball, bypassing the defender and giving Giovanni Reina a filter pass between two defenders that ended with Reina’s shot off the post.

Brendan Aaronson’s man with salsa is here, but Geo has to finish these chances .. #USMNTpic.twitter.com/qBJUaqObQ0 ? USMNT (USMNTTAKES) March 25, 2021

In other words, Pulisic’s absence was not noticed in the second installment. Aronson got in for Pulisic and was better, finishing with 25 touches and completing 14 of 15 assists.

Of course, the national team needs Pulisic to show their best version again, but if things don’t work out for the Chelsea striker, Aaronson will be there to fill the void.