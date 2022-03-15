BTS raised $6.8 million in the US after broadcasting a concert in one day | music | entertainment

Presented by BTS in Seoul and broadcast in theaters in the US, the concert raised $6.8 million in a single day, making it among the highest-grossing films of the weekend.

About 800 US cinemas showed “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” last Saturday, with tickets fetching $35 which added an average income of $8,500 per session.

BTS fans in Guayaquil filled cinemas to watch the concert “Permission to Dance on Stage”

According to the estimates of the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, the broadcast of the concert in other countries allowed the South Korean band to raise 36.2 million dollars globally.

In the United States, this show ranked third as an audience choice in theaters, after only “Batman” and “Uncharted”.

“Batman” grossed $66 million in its second weekend in theaters.

A week ago, the film opened with a gross of $134 million in the United States, becoming the second highest-grossing film since the beginning of the pandemic, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

This remake starring Robert Pattinson surpassed all previous DC superhero films, with the exception of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), which reached 166 million films.

In second place was “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, which entered 9.3 million and benefited a little from the BTS concert.

Finally, “Dog” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” came in fourth and fifth with $5.3 million and $4.1 million, respectively. (And the)