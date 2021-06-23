Chris Paul will not play for the United States at the Olympics

Veteran base Phoenix SunsAnd the Chris Paul, which was the main factor for his team to play the World Cup finals Western Conference, left american basketball will not be in Such as 2020.

polWhich had to be placed in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, and is considered one of the best in the world NBA In his position as the owner of the ship, he officially declined the invitation to join the Tokyo Summer Games 2020According to several sources close to the NBA.

pol Missed the first match of the World Cup Western Conference And it won’t play this Wednesday, the second, after Covid-19 health and safety protocols are in place NBA. His return to competition remains unspecified.

The decision he made pol The top basketball body for national teams is not surprised. United StateAfter seeing his victory march, suns in a playoff match.

The suns Controversy in the Western Conference Finals against clippers, where they have a 1-0 advantage over the top seven, and if they reach finals from NBA Paul will not be allowed to have a minimum rest.

If the Suns made it to the finals and had to play a seventh game, that wouldn’t be until next July 22 and their first Olympic game in United State It is due three days later and it will be against France.

