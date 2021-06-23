Chris Paul will not play for the United States at the Olympics

39 mins ago Leland Griffith

Veteran base Phoenix SunsAnd the Chris Paul, which was the main factor for his team to play the World Cup finals Western Conference, left american basketball will not be in Such as 2020.

polWhich had to be placed in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, and is considered one of the best in the world NBA In his position as the owner of the ship, he officially declined the invitation to join the Tokyo Summer Games 2020According to several sources close to the NBA.

pol Missed the first match of the World Cup Western Conference And it won’t play this Wednesday, the second, after Covid-19 health and safety protocols are in place NBA. His return to competition remains unspecified.

The decision he made pol The top basketball body for national teams is not surprised. United StateAfter seeing his victory march, suns in a playoff match.

Suns point guard takes a shot

The suns Controversy in the Western Conference Finals against clippers, where they have a 1-0 advantage over the top seven, and if they reach finals from NBA Paul will not be allowed to have a minimum rest.

If the Suns made it to the finals and had to play a seventh game, that wouldn’t be until next July 22 and their first Olympic game in United State It is due three days later and it will be against France.

You may also be interested in: Olympic Games: James Harden, among the eight confirmed by the European Union in Tokyo 2020

More Stories

Visa to the United States: Step by step to apply for it | USA | visa | Non-immigrant visa | Tourism | US Embassy nnda-nnlt | from the side

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The best road trips in America this summer

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The owner of ChronoPay, Pavel Vrublevsky, who was imprisoned for 2.5 years, started to launder dirty money and blackmail banks and companies via the BadBank Telegram channel

21 hours ago Leo Adkins

Roughly 30% of Latin Mormons in the United States identify as LGBT

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Living and Working in the US: An Opportunity for Colombians – Sponsored Content

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Facebook launches Live Audio Rooms in the US

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chris Paul will not play for the United States at the Olympics

39 mins ago Leland Griffith

Google introduces new programs for African innovation and women entrepreneurs

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Barilochense can be watched on Amazon Prime Video

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

WIM Gaby Vargas in the United States – Sports Center

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

President Joe Biden suffered a first setback in the Senate: The Republican bloc rejected the electoral reform bill

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring