Visa to the United States: Step by step to apply for it | USA | visa | Non-immigrant visa | Tourism | US Embassy nnda-nnlt | from the side

If your next destination is United State, the visa process should be your priority because it is the only document that will allow you to enter this country, regardless of whether your arrival will be for tourism, business or work.

And while there are many options and processes for applying for a nonimmigrant visa, the regular process is relatively simple. But, as they pointed out in Embassy of the United States of America In our country due to the state of health emergency COVID-19 In Peru and to protect the safety of applicants and employees working for this agency, “Availability of appointments for nonimmigrant visas remains at significantly low levels.”.

You should realize that B1 and B2 visas are issued to temporary travelers for tourism, business and medical purposes. This type of visa allows multiple entry as long as it is valid and as long as your stay does not exceed six months.

Primary process

To start the process of obtaining a US visa, you must complete Online Application for a DS-160 Nonimmigrant Visa.

Although the site appears in principle in English, You will be able to select Change language to Spanish by clicking on the tab that appears on the top right. And when you move the cursor to each paragraph to be read, the text translated into Spanish will appear.

After reading the informational instructions, you will need to select your country, in which case you will have to click on Peru and enter the multi-digit security code that will appear on the screen.

But, Before you start filling out your application, you will have the option to check if your photo meets the required requirements To apply for a visa. In this case, the photo must be in color and have a size of 2.2 cm by 3.5 cm.

To start filling out your application, you must click “start an application”. In the new window you must click “I agree” To accept the terms and conditions related to computer abuse and fraud.

Then it is recommended to write down the application icon that will appear with the date of the day you complete the process, in the upper right corner of the screen under the name “Your application ID is”.

Choose a security question and after typing the answer, you can click Continue. Complete all the information they request in connection with your personal dataبيان, reasons and reasons for your trip, your passport details, among other information related to your trip.

Once you have completed Form DS-160 in full, Print the confirmation sheet that contains the barcode. In case your application is for more than one person, you will have to print the sheet of each of the applicants.

It is recommended, as indicated in the form itself, that the applicant record the information he or she completes because the site is deactivated if it detects inactivity in filling out the application for a period of 20 minutes.

Appointment service

After completing the DS-160, you can go to the website of Visa Appointment Service And if this is the first time you enter this portal, you must click on “Request” to create an account. In the displayed window, make sure to complete the form and then proceed to create your username.

They will ask for your name and surname, an email and a password of at least eight characters, accept the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and if you wish to receive alert text messages regarding events affecting the visa process, you also agree to the Terms of Service. Then click Create account.

When you create your account, in the new window, choose the appropriate visa category, select the DHL website where you want to receive your passport with the visa after the interview, pay the visa fee (MRV payment) and make your appointment.

for the purpose of Set your appointment at the consular section You will need your valid and previous passports (if you have them), as well as the DS-160 confirmation sheet barcode for each applicant.

After attending the appointment at the Consular Section, follow the specific instructions indicated or Consult online (with your email and password) to view visa status and delivery information.