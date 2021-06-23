Second positive for covid-19 virus linked to Ugandan delegation to Tokyo Games

Tokyo (AFP)

On Wednesday, the local authorities in the city of Izumisano announced that a second person from the Ugandan delegation, who arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to participate in the Olympic Games, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

An official from the city of Izumisano, where Uganda set up its base camp before the competition, indicated that this positive case was discovered between the eight official members of the delegation and a person accompanying the group from Uganda, without going into further details.

According to Japanese media, he will be an athlete and will not show symptoms.

One of the trainers tested positive on Saturday when he got off the plane and the rest of the delegation was placed in isolation at the hotel as a precaution.

These will be the first two positive cases involving Olympic Games participants (July 23 – August 8), while the Australian softball team was the first foreign Olympic delegation to arrive in Japan on June 1.

On Saturday, Japanese public television station NHK reported that all members of the Ugandan team had been vaccinated and tested negative in their home country before leaving for Japan.

The team was scheduled to land in the archipelago on June 16, but its flight was canceled after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country of origin, according to local media.

Event organizers last week updated their coronavirus regulations which, they say, should allow the Olympics to be held “in complete safety,” even if the pandemic is not brought under control.

