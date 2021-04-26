Cruz Azul, vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States





Robin Perstein

Photo: Courtesy | Blue cross

The slide changed immediately. On Blue cross There was no rest after his victory over St. Louis Guard1anes 2021 Very early on a Sunday, I catch the flight to United State For a duel on Tuesday at Concachampions, Despite the mandatory stop.

The first landing was in Texas. Players, coaching body and staff received their cement team The first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 On the land of North America.

First team players like Orbelín Pineda, Bryan Angulo, Luis Romo, Julio César Domínguez, Yoshimar Yotún, Guillermo Fernández, Elías Hernández and Santiago Giménez They can be seen very smiling in a post published on the social networks of the Celestial Foundation.

In the afternoon, after lunch, they board a second plane to Tampa, Florida, where the first leg of the quarter-final match will be played against him. Toronto In the Raymond Jam Stadiumit’s a. In Canada it is not possible to dispute due to restrictions due to the epidemic.

The The second dose From the vaccination once they have completed their participation in the local championship, until that moment they will travel again to the neighboring country to receive it and complete the correct vaccination schedule.

¡Beta And whistling! Substitutes, Cruz Azul defeated San Luis

It is worth noting that those under the age of 23, Roberto Alvarado, Sebastian Jurado and Santiago Jimenez, did not receive the vaccine with their comrades because they did it a few days ago in CNAR, As part of the core group of soccer players who can be called up to the Tokyo Olympics. Luis Romo and Orbelene Pineda, As a possible major reinforcement for helmsman Jaime Lozano, they also received the first Russian shot called Sputnik f.

On Machine They are ready. If in Liga MX they are the widespread favorites for the title, at Concachampions they want to give a blow of power over the MLS.

