Experience the circulation of water on the Ugandan equator attracts hundreds of tourists

Testing the direction of water circulation at the equator, which separates the northern hemisphere from the southern hemisphere, attracts the attention of tourists in Uganda.

This line crosses Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, the Maldives, Indonesia, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.

Visitors to the Masaka region, southern Uganda, experience the experience of moving from the planet’s northern hemisphere to the south in just one step.

Water thrown into a funnel located in the northern hemisphere is emptied by rotating clockwise, while water in a funnel in the southern hemisphere empties in the opposite direction. The water placed in the funnel at zero point does not flow in any direction but flows straight down.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, tourism sector worker Kalonji Hamgindon pointed out that the Ecuadorean line attracts the attention of tourists from many countries around the world.

Elias Bulut, a Turk who traveled on a business trip to Uganda, said the water test is an experiment that reveals the magnetic structure of the world.

“I wouldn’t believe it if they told me,” he said, “but I saw it with my own eyes. Such a situation is already happening.”

*Aisha Sandoval Alagona contributed to this note.

