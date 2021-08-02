She beat the United States and took the gold medal in women’s soccer

57 mins ago Leland Griffith

The word “hit” is already too small for Canada, Which came from eliminating Brazil’s Marta in the quarter-finals subordinate Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Canadian team once again showed that their team is a dangerous thing and this Monday I left another heavyweight player in women’s football on the road, No more, no less than World Champion, United States.

With a penalty kick they were penalized at the request of the VAR Bev Priestman reaches the Olympic final for the first time And after getting 2 consecutive bronzes, they will now go for more, In search of a gold medal. Jesse Fleming She was the author of the only goal of the match.

The Americans, France 2019 world champions and four-time Olympic champions, They came back to show the flaws of the last matches and could not avoid the defeat that once again kept them from the definition of gold.. This was a kind of a rematch for Canada, which was eliminated by the United States in the semi-finals in London 2012.

Final against Sweden

Canada will now seek to expand its history and for that They will have to beat Sweden in the final, which will take place on Thursday at 23. The Swedish national team also beat Australia 1-0 with a goal from Fridolina Rulfo at the end of the first half.

Besides the United States, He will be seeking the bronze medal against Australia, also on Thursday, at 5.

Jesse Fleming celebrates her winning goal.

Jesse Fleming celebrates her winning goal.

