Facebook will compensate users with money; Can you ask for this compensation from Mexico?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Facebookthe social network owned by Meta, will distribute $725 million to users, after it was revealed that the extinct firm Cambridge Analytica is linked to Steve Bannon (the political strategist of Donald Trump), paid the platform developer to gain access to the information of about 87 million accounts.

This compensation can be requested by those who have joined social network between May 2007 and December 2022, but it only looks at those who have stayed there United State During those years, since a data leak occurred during the 2016 presidential election.

Thus, the users of Facebook in Mexico Those who can request the economic amount are those who lived in the United States at some point during the said period, regardless of their nationality.

Read also How to link your Facebook account to Instagram

If the above situation involves you, you can access the official Meta owned platform compensation page, available at this address:

There you will be asked to fill out a form, which includes contact information, some questions regarding the period you used your Facebook account, and even a section for Enter the payment method.

The deadline for requesting compensation is August 25, 2023as long as you meet all requirements of the form.

Read also How to permanently delete your Facebook account: step by step

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters about daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

asf/rcr

More Stories

Buckingham Palace announces its roles in the coronation of Charles III

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A young man dressed as a prince invites his girlfriend to the ball and it goes viral

23 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Look what Juan Guaido said about Gustavo Petro

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Rapper Brass Michel, a former member of the Fugees, has been found guilty of participating in a scheme to help China influence the United States.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

How do I request payment if I live in Mexico? Millennium Group

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Joe Biden will seek re-election in 2024: Breaking news and news

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The birth of the first luxury travel agency

7 hours ago Leland Griffith

The US Federal Reserve admits that it did not properly supervise the Silicon Valley bank despite knowing its weaknesses

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

How sloths can help medicine discover new antibiotics

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Buckingham Palace announces its roles in the coronation of Charles III

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is chasing an ally that is doing a “favor” to China

15 hours ago Leland Griffith