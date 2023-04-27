Facebook will compensate users with money; Can you ask for this compensation from Mexico?

Facebookthe social network owned by Meta, will distribute $725 million to users, after it was revealed that the extinct firm Cambridge Analytica is linked to Steve Bannon (the political strategist of Donald Trump), paid the platform developer to gain access to the information of about 87 million accounts.

This compensation can be requested by those who have joined social network between May 2007 and December 2022, but it only looks at those who have stayed there United State During those years, since a data leak occurred during the 2016 presidential election.

Thus, the users of Facebook in Mexico Those who can request the economic amount are those who lived in the United States at some point during the said period, regardless of their nationality.

If the above situation involves you, you can access the official Meta owned platform compensation page, available at this address: https://www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim

There you will be asked to fill out a form, which includes contact information, some questions regarding the period you used your Facebook account, and even a section for Enter the payment method.

The deadline for requesting compensation is August 25, 2023as long as you meet all requirements of the form.

