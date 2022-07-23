Great venues for the pre-season tour of the United States

And theThe United States has always been one of the countries where the most expensive and magnificent constructions on the planet are being carried out. So much so that it can be seen in the modern and formidable “horses” that make up the centers of their cities, or in television programs where the creation of these complexes is reported. A country in which sports is a mass spectacle in terms of modernity cannot be abandoned in sports complexes.

NBA pavilions or NFL stadiums are some of the best sports complexes in the world. Many of the stadiums used for the Major League Soccer will be used by football clubs for this season.

El Clasico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is one of the most expensive sports complexes in the world, is only surpassed by SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It costs $1.8 billion and can seat 60,000 spectators. It is the home of the NFL Riders and is where the Las Vegas Classic will be held. It will host the 2024 Super Bowl. It will also host Juventus against Chivas de Guadalajara.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

De Bruyne shines at NRG Stadium in Houston

It is the home of Houston Texas. The stadium, which opened in 2002, has hosted two Super Bowls. One for 2004 and one for 2017, both won by the New England Patriots. It also hosted some Central American Cup matches in 2016. The match between Manchester City and Mexican America was held in this complex with a retractable roof. De Brion danced across the Houston mat and scored two goals.

Other amazing sports complexes

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Real Madrid and Juventus will face off at the Rose Bowl in PasadenaThe site of the 1994 World Cup Final in the United States. However, the match will not be played at the Los Angeles Grand Prix. Since last year, Los Angeles has the world’s most expensive sports complex, SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams house has a cost of $4-9 billion and has a capacity of 70,000 seats. The 2022 SuperBowl, which was won by the team playing at the venue, hosted the Rams.

Inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The sports complex in which the Atlanta United of the MLS and the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL play their games is one of the most beautiful and fascinating in the world. It cost 1.4 billion dollars and opened in 2017. It struggles to be one of the stadiums for the 2030 World Cup and has already hosted SuperBowl 2019 which the Patriots won.

New Jersey MetLife Stadium

Barra will play a friendly against the New York RB in New York State, but will not do so at the home of the New York Giants. It opened in 2010 and hosted the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 and the SuperBowl in 2014. In addition, it could host the World Cup Final in 2030. It has a capacity of 82,500 seats.

Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers Stadium seats more than 72,000 spectators. It opened in 2014 and hosted the 2016 Super Bowl won by the Denver Broncors. Additionally, it hosted Central American Cup matches in 2016, including Chile’s 7-0 win over Mexico in the quarter-finals.

Glendale State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals’ home is one of the smallest stadiums in this arrangement, with 63,400 seats. However, it has hosted two SuperBowls (2008 and 2015) and will host next year (2023). It was also the venue for the Copa América Centenario in 2016. It opened in 2006 and despite its young age, it underwent two renovations (2014 and 2017).