How to protect your skin from the sun’s rays if you exercise outside

You should always protect your skin from the sun, Even if the day is cloudy or you think clothing is protecting you, this is especially important if you are someone who prefers to exercise outdoors.

The sun gives you a good dose of Vitamin D It can improve your mood, in addition to exercising outside has many benefits for physical and mental health, and helps you stay motivated to follow the routine, but you also need to know that the sun speeds up the aging process of the skin, which causes spots and increases the risk of some cancers.

This is why all the experts say so Sunscreen should be a very important component of your routine Skin care and you can’t or shouldn’t forget it for a day, no matter if it’s summer or winter, if the day is clear or if there are gray clouds that make you forget about it UV They exist and are very harmful.

Remember that When you exercise, you sweat And not all sunscreens resist this, so you need to pay close attention to avoid problems in the future.

Exercising outside is so much fun, but you have to take care of yourself © Getty

How do you protect your skin from the sun?

Apply sunscreen and reapply it

It is important that you use it Sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50It is one of the strongest of the body, as it covers all parts of the body that will not be covered by clothing. Experts advise wearing the condom at least 30 minutes before leaving the house, and reapplying it every two hours if possible.

You should choose a waterproof and sweat-proof protector, otherwise it will not do you much good.

Get out at the right times

Especially during the summer (although this applies all year round), it is recommended Avoid exercising between 12 and 16 hoursWhich is when the sun is at its strongest and UV rays can cause further damage and burns.

The sun is your skin’s worst enemy © Getty

Add antioxidants to your diet

Antioxidants fight aging, But it also helps prevent damage from exposure to free radicals, and makes your skin more resistant and doesn’t start to show spots from the sun. The foods with the most antioxidants are carrots, tomatoes, citrus fruits, and avocados. It is recommended to refrain from or reduce carotenoid-containing foods, especially in seasons when the sun is more intense (eg spring and summer)

Run or train with the right clothes

You might think it’s cool to go jogging without a shirt to improve your skin tone, but this Leave your skin exposed to the sun and pollutants, So it’s best to go out with light clothing that allows you to breathe, but provides good protection from the sun (and from accidents, the shirt can prevent you from getting abrased in the event of a fall).

Something as simple as adding a cover can protect your facial skin from direct sunlight, preventing spots, wrinkles and other signs of aging and aging.

Drink enough water

the exercise Makes you lose water And minerals through sweat, and this is worse in the sharp sun, so it is essential that you drink enough water during the day, especially during exercise. In addition, it is recommended to exercise in a shaded place, so as not to get too hot and not get sunstroke, which can be very dangerous.