Insights: ‘fintech’ lets you buy shares in the US | companies | Business

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Financial Supervisory Authority recently approved a fintech Insights operation in Colombiaa company founded by Andres Villaqueran and Susana Castaño in the United States that offers the possibility to invest directly, through digital platforms and at reasonable costs, in multiple investment products traded in that country.

Susana Castaño said the company was formed as a registered investment advisor with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which largely guarantees seriousness and commitment to clients.

(Dataphones and “fintech,” Bold’s bid to boost sales).

“This will allow us to provide people who download our app with the ability to open an individual account as investors in the United States and obtain insurance of up to $500,000 with the support of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.No,” he points out.

For his part, Andres Villaqueran says that compared to the minimum investment, Insights let you spend anyone with $5 or more (about $22,000) Shares can be obtained in the United States. In addition to permanently monitoring the movement and profitability of your portfolio.

(Four young people create a digital payments startup.)

Another new thing that this platform will bring to the region is the ability to invest from a cell phone in thematic portfolios with a minimum of $200 USD. Thus, people will have access to ETFs from a range of companies, among 13 other options.

luggage

More Stories

Ugandan smile | The official website of Burgos CF

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda Steak and Rwandese Drums set the end of Valenzuela Cultural Week – Lanza Digital

1 day ago Leland Griffith

AFRICA/South Sudan – Appeal from Bishop Yei: “Protection of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda from unlawful interference”

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The ongoing floods in Uganda have focused on climate change-related disasters in the region

2 days ago Leland Griffith

RNGs and Video Games

2 days ago Leo Adkins

UCAM participates in sending health aid to Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The NATIONAL / THE STEAM alliance seeks to implement educational projects that promote science and technology among girls

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Paraguay faces Mexico in a friendly match in the United States – Paraguay National Team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to customize Windows 10 boot image automatically

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ugandan smile | The official website of Burgos CF

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Sample of Spanish films in San Sebastian with premieres

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter