Japan’s exports increased 48.6% in June

Madrid, July 21. (European Press) –

Las exportaciones de Japón alcanzaron el pasado mes de junio un valor de 7,22 billones de yenes (55.870 millones de euros), lo que representa una subida interanual del 48,6% como consecuencia de la fuerte aceleración de las ventas a Europa Occidental y United State.

For their part, Japanese imports grew 32.7% annually in June, to 6.83 trillion yen (52.85 billion euros).

Sales of Japanese products to China increased 27.7% to 1.58 trillion yen (12223 million euros), while imports from the Asian giant increased 17.6% to 1.63 trillion yen (12,610 million euros).

In the case of the United States, Japan’s exports rose 85.5% annually, to 1.34 trillion yen (10.370 million euros) and imports by 27.3%, to 766,366 million yen (5930 million euros).

On the other hand, Japan’s exports to Western European countries grew 50% year on year, to 774,189 million yen (5,990 million yen) and imports increased by 27.3%, to 898,769 million yen (6,954 million yen) . .

In the case of Spain, Japanese exports totaled 21,755 million yen (168 million euros) in June, up 59.7%, while Japan’s imports from Spain were 58,071 million yen (449 million euros), up 91.7%.