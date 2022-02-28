Joe Biden to discuss response to Ukraine invasion with allies | world | Dr..

The White House said US President Joe Biden will hold talks with allies and partners on Monday (02.28.2022) to discuss “events” taking place during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “coordinate our united response.” Sunday night.

The Biden administration has not provided further details about who will participate in the call for this call from the US president, which will be recorded at 11:15 a.m. local time in Washington (4:15 p.m. GMT).

This dialogue with allies comes as the United Nations General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

New penalties

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces battle the streets of Ukrainian cities and face a barrage of sanctions, including a ban on the use of Western airspace and the key networks of the financial world.

Earlier on Sunday, the Group of Seven threatened new sanctions as the top US diplomat, Anthony Blinken, said the wealthier group of nations was “fully allied” against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” to be put on high alert, sparking immediate international outrage. The United States described the matter as “totally unacceptable.”

mg (AFP, Reuters)