Joe Biden to discuss response to Ukraine invasion with allies | world | Dr..

30 mins ago Leland Griffith

The White House said US President Joe Biden will hold talks with allies and partners on Monday (02.28.2022) to discuss “events” taking place during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “coordinate our united response.” Sunday night.

The Biden administration has not provided further details about who will participate in the call for this call from the US president, which will be recorded at 11:15 a.m. local time in Washington (4:15 p.m. GMT).

This dialogue with allies comes as the United Nations General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

New penalties

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces battle the streets of Ukrainian cities and face a barrage of sanctions, including a ban on the use of Western airspace and the key networks of the financial world.

Earlier on Sunday, the Group of Seven threatened new sanctions as the top US diplomat, Anthony Blinken, said the wealthier group of nations was “fully allied” against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” to be put on high alert, sparking immediate international outrage. The United States described the matter as “totally unacceptable.”

mg (AFP, Reuters)

More Stories

David Onama is proud to be the first fighter from Uganda to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship title

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico-US Live Stream: How to Watch IPTV in FIBA ​​Qualifiers (0-0) | 02/27/2022

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda prepares to export oil in 2025

1 day ago Leland Griffith

US Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez will visit Mexico on Sunday to enhance bilateral cooperation

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Russia warns of the consequences of US sanctions on the International Space Station

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Rwanda reopens its border with Uganda after three years

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CutreCon Eleventh, February 23

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Diana Morrant visits Ascires Universitats Clinic and IBQuaes

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Carlos Guzmán presents a new technology project for high school students athletes | Aharon

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

[TUTORIAL] This trick allows you to activate the hidden camera of your Android phone | sports game

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Biden will speak with allies to coordinate response to the invasion: the White House

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring