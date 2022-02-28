AFRICA/UGANDA – Love of enemies, tolerance and reconciliation among Christians: Appeal to the Bishop of Kasese

Cassese (Agenzia Fides) – “Judgment is in the hands of God only, forgiveness, reconciliation and deposition of enemies on the Holy Throne is what the Creator wants Christians to do,” said Archbishop Francis Aquirinos Kibera Kambale ordinary of the diocese of Cassese addressing his people.

In the Cathedral of Our Lady of Kasese, Archbishop Kibera reminded Christians of their role as men of mercy and that they should also protect those they call enemies. Urging believers to guide and help those who are in sin, in the light of Christ, rather than condemning them. He also reminded them to prepare for persecution in the name of Christ and warned them against retaliation.

“Be champions of peace, unity and reconciliation, and spread love and prayer for your enemies,” said Augustine Sunday Masirica, director of Cassese Jade Radio. Forgiveness is liberating, but hatred leaves scars in the soul and disfigures the character,” he added, encouraging believers not to humiliate the enemy, but to win his friendship. Masirica also warned Catholics not to be carried away by pride and selfishness and to do everything in their power to achieve the main task, which is the salvation of souls.

