Jorge Ariza, the unconditional advisor to the Chavista regime overthrown by Nicolás Maduro

In recent years, Jorge Ariza has become one of the most visible faces of the Venezuelan dictatorship. In his role as an advisor, he was one of the main ones responsible for justifying the ongoing human rights violations and crimes against humanity to the international community, which caused dozens of complaints and investigations against the regime. this Thursday, The diplomat was removed from his post by dictator Nicolás MaduroWho announced that he will be the next Minister of Industries and National Production, and replace him Felix Placencia.

Born June 6, 1973 in Caracas, Ariza is the son-in-law of the late former President Hugo Chávez (1999-2003).He had served as an advisor since August 2017, when he was appointed by Maduro.

during his tenure He was responsible for strengthening the regime’s relations with dictatorships and other authoritarian states such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia, China, and Iran., and applied a diplomatic policy of high tension with all those countries and international organizations critical of the dictatorship, such as the United States, the European Union, Colombia, the Organization of American States (OAS) and others.

Since joining the ranks of Chavismo, he has held various positions. He was Minister of Environmental Mining Development, and Between 2013 and 2016 he was Vice President of the Republic, the first three years of dictator Maduro in the Miraflores Palace.

His Arreaza emerged Unconditional support Maduro, because of whom he became one of the most trusted men of the Bolivarian dictator.

His influential role in the Chaveza regime led him to be so Punished by the United States and Canada.

In April 2019, the US Treasury announced a series of sanctions against senior officials of the Venezuelan dictatorship, including Ariza. “The United States will not consider how the illegitimate Maduro regime is depriving the Venezuelan people of its wealth, humanity, and the right to democracy.”Said Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary during the Donald Trump administration.

“As a result of today’s sanctions, all property of these individuals and any property they have, directly or indirectly, is in a percentage of the 50% or more, who are in the United States or are in a position or control people in the United States are prohibited,” the Treasury said.

After the rigged 2018 presidential election in which the dictator Maduro was declared the winner, The United States imposed a series of sanctions on the regime and its key figures. But Washington has reiterated on several occasions that the measures are permanent and can be lifted whenever there is a “change in behavior” of the dictatorship.

In line with leading the dictatorship before each round of sanctions imposed by foreign countries, Ariza said these kinds of measures give it “more power”: “There are reactions that confirm that we are on the right path and give us more strength to fight.”

In the midst of a new phase of negotiations with the opposition, the Maduro regime demanded that all sanctions be lifted in order for the dialogue to succeed.

After Maduro’s announcement on Thursday, Ariza conveyed his support to Placencia, who had been serving as ambassador to the dictatorship in China: “All support Felix. It depends unconditionally on our accumulated experience in the struggle to ensure the ultimate success of Bolivarian peace diplomacy.”

“I am honored to serve my brave people in such difficult times, complicated years of constant aggression on all fronts. We overcome every attack of imperialism with deep patriotism, firmness and conscious guidance from the president,” He wrote on his Twitter account. Now we will have a formidable challenge: to contribute to the fruitful recovery of the country, despite the blockade and difficulties. Always relying on the creative forces of the people “, he completed.

