Judge suspends LGBTIQ + laws in the US – lights of the century

Temporarily bans LGBTIQ+ safeguards in the US, and bans guidelines for protecting transgender people in schools.

Washington, USA. A Tennessee judge has temporarily banned two federal agencies from implementing guidelines ordered by the president’s administration. Joe Biden Which provides guarantees to LGBTIQ+ individuals in schools and workplaces.

District Judge Charles Ashley Jr. ruled in favor of 20 state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in August 2021 alleging that the Biden administration’s directives violated states’ right to make laws that prevent, for example, students’ participation in sports based on gender identity or a claim by schools and businesses Providing toilets and showers for transgender people.

Achley, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2020, agreed with prosecutors and issued a temporary injunction blocking application of these guidelines on LGBTQ+ discrimination until the issue is resolved by the courts.

The prosecutors who brought the lawsuit are from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia.

Directives on discrimination based on sexual orientation were issued by the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June following a landmark 2020 Civil Rights Supreme Court decision protecting LGBT people from discrimination in the workplace.

With these guidelines, the Biden administration has partially opposed laws and proposals in a growing number of states that aim to prevent transgender girls from participating on women’s sports teams.

Education policy holds the possibility of federal sanctions against schools and universities that encourage discrimination.

The suspension of these laws came three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned the landmarks of Roe vs. Wade who protected the right to abortion.

After the court’s decision, concerns arose that other rights might be at risk.

On Thursday, House Republicans introduced a bill that would block federal funding for colleges where transgender women can participate in sports with gender-aware women.

A separate bill would allow for the prosecution of medical personnel who aided the transition of minors.

At the moment they do not have enough votes, but the legislative elections in November may change the panorama, according to analysts.

