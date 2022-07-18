Lewandowski joins Barcelona’s US tour

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

sAubert Lewandowski is already part of Barcelona And as part of the team be ready to join tour of the united states, Where will they face? Several commitments as part of the pre-season.

Lewandowski has left Mallorca This Sunday where he has a home. Once agreed between Barra and Bayern to sign, the Polish moved To the island to say goodbye to his family before joining the Barcelona stage.

And so, after stopping in Madrid, Lewandowski headed to Miami to join the focus of his new team. After ten hours of traveling, the new attacker was arrested at the airport by members of the club’s security team, who took him to the focus hotel, which was…

So far, the Bayern Mnich player will be presented on Monday at 7:00 PM (Spanish time) at Miami Barra Academy headquarters. Before that, all morning, the player passes medical examinations before signing his contract.

Until then, send the beating ram already The first message to Barcelona fans as a team player. It was through a video clip recorded for social networks from a watchtower on a Florida beach: “I am very happy to join Barcelona. Fora Bara”

More Stories

More than 50,000 Guatemalans have been deported

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Recurring themes of bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

➤ Battle of Red Bull: Regions of the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The continuation of the Alex Saab case was delayed because the United States did not hand over documents

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Hondarribia HONDARRIBIA: “Thanks to a trip to Uganda, I started to enjoy kayaking in a different way”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Weather in the United States: Dallas weather forecast for July 15

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The “complicated” style of Pablo Escobar

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How to write upside down or backward | Applications | trick | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Lewandowski joins Barcelona’s US tour

1 hour ago Leland Griffith