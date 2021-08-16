Kosovo opens the door to Afghan-American collaborators

This content was published on Aug 16, 2021 – 10:25

Belgrade, August 16 (EFE). – Part of the Afghans who helped US forces in Afghanistan and whom Washington wants to expel from the country because they consider that their lives will be in danger if they fall into the hands of the Taliban, Koha daily Koha reported on Monday that asylum is first and temporary to Kosovo.

“The (Kosovo) door is not closed to those who have been forced to leave their homes without guilt on their part, to avoid persecution and save lives,” the newspaper quoted the head of the Balkan state, Vuza Osmani, as saying. Newspaper.

The President of the Balkan state indicated that it was a humanitarian operation that was launched at the request of Washington to receive these Afghans without delay.

Osmani did not specify how many refugees would remain on Kosovo’s territory until they could go into exile in the United States.

He pointed out that a “working group” was formed to organize the reception of these people in cooperation with the US authorities.

The president revealed that Washington’s request for Pristina came in mid-July, but it was not announced at the time for security reasons.

Security expert Noureddine Ibichi warned of the danger of terrorists infiltrating the refugee group, and called on his country of 1.8 million to accept only a “symbolic number” of Afghans.

The expert told the Klan Kosovo portal: “The Kosovo government should take into account the security aspect.”

