Lionel Messi will invest in a club in the United States and will be his star boost for 2023

The versions with which Lionel Messi will end his career in the United States are getting stronger (Image: Reuters)

It’s not time to see yet Leo Messi Say goodbye to football, so this year the Argentine star between the eyebrows FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022but it is true that there have been strong rumors for some time that the next step in his career – perhaps the last – is to migrate to Major League Soccer (MLS)the main league of United State. Copy is gaining more and more strength.

Although he still has a valid contract with Paris Saint-Germainthe future of Messi You will be closely associated with one of the most popular franchises in Ml. Newspaper wittybased on data provided by journalist Alex Kandel DIRECTV SportsNote that flea T-shirt wear evaluation Inter Miami CF, A team created by a former English footballer David Beckham.

It’s a possibility that has gained strength because of Leo Messi Not only will he arrive as a cast player Beckhambut he’s also ready for it Become one of the owners of the entity when contracting with Paris Saint-Germain.

David Beckham is the owner of Inter Miami CF, an MLS franchise (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Leo Messi can buy a 35% of procedures Inter Miami CF And it reaches the lands of North America from the summer of 2023in the first two years of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. In his relationship with the Parisian staff, he has the possibility of staying for an additional year, but it is likely that he will benefit from this optional season.

Argentine player 34 years The sweet and sour season of 2021/22 will end, since then in Princes’ Garden He had no slight adjustment at all professionally and Paris Saint-Germain He failed to achieve his goal of conquering Champions League He lost in the round of 16 to real madrid. In the French capital A Messi He had to make an effort to adjust to the new country and ended up on some occasions.

Lionel Messi will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Image: Reuters)

Your reality is completely different Argentina national teamsince he became a hero Copa America 2021 – He was a great figure in the tournament – breaking 28 years of drought without titles in Albiceleste. This is the first cup he achieved with the national team and the performance he found scaloniThey made Rosario’s cleavage reach the top for what would be the last Globalism.

your commitment Paris Saint-Germain guaranteed even after FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 But then most likely Leo Messi He decides to end his relationship with the powerful French team, and get a percentage of the team from Ml To make his relegation into a league that grew by leaps and bounds, he is presented as a good option for the continuity of his memorable sports career.

Read on:

Interview with Pablo Zabaleta: “Paris Saint-Germain fans whistle for Messi, it hurts the soul”

Scandal in Paris Saint-Germain: player accused of refusing to play in a shirt with a message against homophobia

Fantastic double connection between Messi and Mbappe in PSG’s victory: the great play they made in the second goal