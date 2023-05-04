Mexico begins their twentieth tour of the United States with a duel against Cameroon

Mexico, May 4th. The Mexican national football team will begin its 20th tour of the United States, known as the MexTour, with a friendly match on June 10 against Cameroon at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego (California, USA), the Mexican Football Federation reported on Thursday. (FMF) press release.

And serves the Argentine fencer Diego Coca, coach of Mexico, to prepare his team that will play the final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup in the summer.

This will be the third time that Mexico and Cameroon meet. The first time was in a friendly duel in 1993, in Los Angeles, and the second in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil; Both matches were won by the Mexicans 1-0.

The match will also be Mexico’s first at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, home of the San Diego Wave FC collegiate and women’s soccer team.

Criticized by the media and fans, the MexTour has brought FMF millions in profits and averaged 60,000 visitors per game in the past decade.

According to the FMF, the MexTour, which is organized in alliance with Soccer United Marketing, the commercial arm of MLS, is working to fund the Mexican team’s minor categories, in addition to the women’s team.

However, fans and the media have deemed it an inconvenience as, in their opinion, it takes up most of the Tri’s FIFA dates and hinders tours in European countries to face top-level teams.

Coca has just begun his term as president of Mexico. The Argentine arrived on the tri-color bench last February, replacing his compatriot Gerardo Martino, who led the country to failure in the recent Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In Qatar, Martino broke a streak of seven consecutive World Cups in which Mexico advanced to the next round, a mark he boasted with Brazil. EFE

