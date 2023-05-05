The bodies of Hondurans killed in the United States will be returned

According to the head of diplomacy in this Central American country, the executive branch is waiting with American funeral companies for possible dates for the repatriation of the bodies.

Reyna commented that on instructions from the President of Honduras, she is providing immediate follow-up and support to family members who are survivors of multiple murders, according to a Channel 8 report.

According to the information revealed, there are two orphaned minors, one of whom has Honduran citizenship and the other American, a situation that the authorities described as complicated.

“The President has instructed us that, in any event, if the United States cannot take charge of repatriations under this scheme, we as a government will do so and support exactly the specific cause which concerns minors,” the Secretary of State stressed.

In the early hours of April 29, according to cops, an active shooter in the Trails End area of ​​Cleveland, Texas, shot two Hondurans in their homes, killing five, including an eight-year-old boy.

Honduras, upon learning of this fact, demanded that those responsible for the crime be punished “with the full weight of the law.”

