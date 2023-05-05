The bodies of Hondurans killed in the United States will be returned

7 hours ago Leland Griffith

According to the head of diplomacy in this Central American country, the executive branch is waiting with American funeral companies for possible dates for the repatriation of the bodies.

Reyna commented that on instructions from the President of Honduras, she is providing immediate follow-up and support to family members who are survivors of multiple murders, according to a Channel 8 report.

According to the information revealed, there are two orphaned minors, one of whom has Honduran citizenship and the other American, a situation that the authorities described as complicated.

“The President has instructed us that, in any event, if the United States cannot take charge of repatriations under this scheme, we as a government will do so and support exactly the specific cause which concerns minors,” the Secretary of State stressed.

In the early hours of April 29, according to cops, an active shooter in the Trails End area of ​​Cleveland, Texas, shot two Hondurans in their homes, killing five, including an eight-year-old boy.

Honduras, upon learning of this fact, demanded that those responsible for the crime be punished “with the full weight of the law.”

jha/ybv

More Stories

Mexico begins their twentieth tour of the United States with a duel against Cameroon

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Biden administration announced it would deploy 1,500 troops to the southern border and reached a deportation agreement with Mexico a week before Title 42 expires.

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Cultural offerings are being relocated to the Carmelites due to the closure of San Andrés

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are seeking a strategy to force an increase in the federal debt limit without the approval of GOP leaders.

2 days ago Leland Griffith

What will happen after the end of Title 42 in the United States | nnda-nnlt | mix up

3 days ago Leland Griffith

A Ugandan minister has been shot dead by his bodyguard after an alleged dispute over his salary

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The bodies of Hondurans killed in the United States will be returned

7 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Minister of the Economy provides 3Rs training to high school students in the USA

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fear is the main challenge girls face to get involved in science Grupo Milenio

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp: the privacy screen will change to simplify operations | WaBetainfo | app | app | Mexico | MX | Play DEPOR

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Science reveals how to permanently get rid of ants in our home – Enseñame de Ciencia

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring