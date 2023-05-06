In the US, they fear that China will win the AI ​​race for one main reason – FireWire

American companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google They drive technology artificial intelligence. However, there is pressure to organize their work, and this is not viewed favorably by a group of experts, Especially thinking about the geopolitical battle with China.

The Asian giant works with its own artificial intelligence, and operates in the field without restrictions, compared to North American companies that adhere to different conditions, It will give you more advantages.

Alexander Wang, Founder and CEO of Scale AI, he is one critic against the American stance.

“The United States is in a relatively precarious situation, and we have to make sure that we advance faster in technology,” he said during the Milken Institute global conference. Quoted from Fox News.

“I think AI is a technology He has the power to change the balance of diplomatic power.” Wang emphasized in his speech.

Experts say China is smiling at the limitations of US AI

Recently, various personalities associated with the world of technology, such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, have signed an open letter He asks about the regulations for the predecessor In terms of artificial intelligence.

Sarcastically, Musk himself promotes TruthGPT, Your chatbot in ChatGPT style, but without restrictions.

China published plans to transform the asian nation into The global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030. It also developed a so-called innovation-driven national development strategy, to be used by the country’s armed forces.

The Chinese are working to better integrate technology into their weapons, with the successful artillery project so far using artificial intelligence, Which we recently wrote about at FayerWayer.

Defending freedom of investigation, Elad Gil asks

Generation generation The co-founder and CEO of Mixer Labs, which was acquired by Twitter, has backed Alexander Wang’s call for removing any kind of restrictions on AI.

“Basically, we’re in a race right now. In terms of empowering our country with these kinds of technologies,” Gil said at the conference.

“One concern I have is that there’s been a lot of calls recently for AI regulation, and it seems incredibly one-sided. She hasn’t heard the case against her, everyone seems to be bringing up the case To further regulate artificial intelligence. This seems premature on some levels.”

