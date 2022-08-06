More than 1,400 flights canceled in the United States due to electrical storms

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

tens of thousands of Passengers experienced changes in their travel plans This Friday, August 5, after airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights due to electrical storms that hit the east coast of United State.

According to FlightAware tracking service, another 6,300 flights have been delayed until the afternoon.

It’s the second day in a row that major damage has occurred and Worst Cancellation Day of flights from mid-June.

The three major airports in the metropolitan area of ​​the city New York and Reagan National Airportoutside of Washington, D.C., had the highest number of cancellations.

American Airlines canceled about 250 flights, or 7 percent of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, has canceled a similar number, about 25 percent of its flights.

according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)Thunderstorms disrupted or delayed afternoon flights in New York, Boston, the Washington, DC metro area, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Denver.

Nearly 1,200 flights were canceled in the US on Thursday, which represents 4.6 percent of all scheduled flights.

Travelers have been affected by widespread cancellations and delays this summer. The recovery in travel has been faster than expected – in July it reached 88% of pre-pandemic levels – but airlines have not been able to increase staffing fast enough. They cut schedules to try to make the remaining flights more reliable.

The Airlines that fly in the United States There was a rough correction in June, which canceled more than 21,000 flights, or 2.7 percent of the total, up from 1.8 percent in June 2019, before airlines pressured workers to give up jobs during the pandemic. However, airlines did better in July, canceling about 14,000 flights, or 1.8 percent.

The delays were even more urgent, exceeding 23 percent in June and July.

More Stories

Amazon starts same-day delivery in the US

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

China broke off high-level military dialogue with the United States and imposed sanctions on Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Power of Routines

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Guest of honor in the United States! Delaware United wants to take Francisco Martinez to an exhibition game

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States declares a national health emergency due to monkeypox

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ten people killed in flash floods in eastern Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live broadcast

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know if someone else is watching your conversations | conversations | Smart phones | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

20 mins ago Leo Adkins

Latest global news feed today August 5

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

More than 1,400 flights canceled in the United States due to electrical storms

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Wall Street closed mixed after US jobs data

45 mins ago Mia Thompson