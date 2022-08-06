More than 1,400 flights canceled in the United States due to electrical storms

tens of thousands of Passengers experienced changes in their travel plans This Friday, August 5, after airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights due to electrical storms that hit the east coast of United State.

According to FlightAware tracking service, another 6,300 flights have been delayed until the afternoon.

It’s the second day in a row that major damage has occurred and Worst Cancellation Day of flights from mid-June.

The three major airports in the metropolitan area of ​​the city New York and Reagan National Airportoutside of Washington, D.C., had the highest number of cancellations.

American Airlines canceled about 250 flights, or 7 percent of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, has canceled a similar number, about 25 percent of its flights.

according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)Thunderstorms disrupted or delayed afternoon flights in New York, Boston, the Washington, DC metro area, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Denver.

Nearly 1,200 flights were canceled in the US on Thursday, which represents 4.6 percent of all scheduled flights.

Travelers have been affected by widespread cancellations and delays this summer. The recovery in travel has been faster than expected – in July it reached 88% of pre-pandemic levels – but airlines have not been able to increase staffing fast enough. They cut schedules to try to make the remaining flights more reliable.

The Airlines that fly in the United States There was a rough correction in June, which canceled more than 21,000 flights, or 2.7 percent of the total, up from 1.8 percent in June 2019, before airlines pressured workers to give up jobs during the pandemic. However, airlines did better in July, canceling about 14,000 flights, or 1.8 percent.

The delays were even more urgent, exceeding 23 percent in June and July.