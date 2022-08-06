Millman explodes due to restrictions imposed on Djokovic in the United States

Australian tennis player John Millman was the last to show his support for Novak Djokovic Serbia is battling with US authorities to be able to play the upcoming US Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Through a series of messages posted on his social networks, Melman does not understand how recommendations are being made that are not then followed, while Djokovic is banned from entering the country. “I’m out with COVID. I was in the US and didn’t really feel like many followed the recommendations there. Well it’s good. But then I can’t understand why Novak Djokovic doesn’t come and compete.”

Melman wanted to justify this statement, because he would understand the restrictions placed on Djokovic if a strict policy was implemented in the country to control cases of coronavirus infection. “Let me explain. If everyone in the country follows the guidelines, I support the vaccination policy for entry. But from what I’ve seen, the guidelines are not followed, the tournament allows unvaccinated citizens to play, and only 30% of the population has received a booster dose.

The Australian also expressed his regret for the criticism he received on this social network for expressing his opinion only. “Twitter is full of people who have all kinds of opinions on different issues, but When an athlete thinks or says something unrelated to his sport, people say “talk about your sport”.