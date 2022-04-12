Nation will invest $7 million in science and technology in Tucuman

ROBERT TAGACHIRAThe Chief Minister of State for Innovation and Technological Development (SIDETEC) was present at the launching ceremony of the Building Science and Science Equipment Programs headed by the President Albert Fernandez. These are instruments of funding from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for a total of 13 billion pesos, aimed at reducing the disparities and imbalances that exist in terms of science and technology infrastructure and equipment.

Both programs are part of Law No. 27614 on Financing the National Science, Technology and Innovation System, which aims to increase the national budget allocated to science and technology to 1% of GDP in 2031 and specifically allocates a percentage of the increase to reduce the territorial area. asymmetry in the country.

Tucumán will receive at least $7 million for infrastructure and equipment projects for local science and technology systems organizations (2 million to Equipar and 5 million for construction).

Taking into account the large volume of resources, both programs will have a strong impact on improving the operational capabilities of all the institutions that make up the Tucumán Science and Technology System.

