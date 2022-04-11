National Siblings’ Day: Why is this date celebrated in the United States?

AndIt’s a popular celebration, and although it’s not official, National Siblings Day It’s already a habit in the United States and in all of them April 10 The fraternal bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated.

New Yorker Claudia Evart And the date opened after he lost his two brothers at an early age, according to Siblings Day Foundation. He chose April 10 because it was his late sister’s birthday, lyzette.

80% of people in the United States have siblings. Quoted from the Siblings’ Day Foundation: “Sibs Day follows the spirit of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day – great American traditions and a celebration of the values ​​of family unity. pic.twitter.com/U7dxWPWeNV ? Ruth A Casie April 10 2022

“Brothers Day It follows the spirit of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, a great American tradition and celebration of the values ​​of family unity,” according to the organization’s website. It is an uplifting ceremony that honors people who have shaped our values, beliefs, and ideals.

The Siblings Day Foundation Apply to White House To issue a declaration makes it a nationally recognized holiday. They are also looking for a solution to United nations to set a International Siblings Day.

Siblings can be our best friends or our worst enemies. Sometimes, the brothers They will provide us with the greatest efficiency, our greatest encouragement, and they will remind us of our most embarrassing moments, but also our greatest joys.

Some sports organizations such as Philadelphia Eagles They took the opportunity to post some pictures of their players alongside their brothers, including Kelsey Brothers They play in the NFL.