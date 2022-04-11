The United States mobilized its nuclear aircraft carrier against a dangerous enemy

The Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln tieIt is not scheduled to arrive near the Korean peninsula this week, according to Yonhap News Agency, citing sources close to the matter in what is the first display of force of this kind by Washington since 2017.

According to anonymous sources, the Abraham Lincoln attack group will arrive in international waters near the peninsula this weekend and will remain there for about five days.

The ship is part of the Nimitz class, which means it is nuclear powered. In addition, it is part of the Indo-Pacific Fleet, which at the end of March was in the waters of the South Sea ChinaAccording to US military sources.

Charging occurs after North Korea It has conducted a record number of B-12 missile tests so far this year, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, the first of its kind since 2017.

In addition, the regime, which will hold a massive military parade on April 15 to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder, appears to be preparing for what will be its first nuclear test in more than four years, satellites show.

This in turn coincides with the conduct of joint maneuvers between them South Korea s United Statewhat or what North Korea Rehearsal for the invasion of her territory is studying and is expected to begin next week.

Tensions and the arms race on the Korean peninsula have escalated in recent months and are increasingly close to the levels of 2017, the year that United State Three aircraft carriers of the same class as Lincoln – USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt – were sent to respond to North Korean weapons tests.