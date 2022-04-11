The United States mobilized its nuclear aircraft carrier against a dangerous enemy

52 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln tieIt is not scheduled to arrive near the Korean peninsula this week, according to Yonhap News Agency, citing sources close to the matter in what is the first display of force of this kind by Washington since 2017.

According to anonymous sources, the Abraham Lincoln attack group will arrive in international waters near the peninsula this weekend and will remain there for about five days.

