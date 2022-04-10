Visa Lottery | green cards | United States | When will the results of the 2023 visa lottery given by the United States be known? | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Globalism

On November 9, 2021, registration closed for all those interested in accessing a vacancy in the United States’ Diversity Visa to be Delivered in 2023 (DV-2023) program, otherwise known as the Visa Lottery.

It’s been a few months and we already have an appointment to see who will be the lucky ones to get one of the 50,000 permanent resident cards or “green cards” that the US state offers.

When will the 2023 visa lottery results be known?

As detailed on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in United State, Winners results in Visa Lottery 2023 will be available from May 7, 2022 on the same page.

If you manage to be one of the lucky ones, you must enter the site and enter the confirmation number that was provided at the time of registration, as well as some information necessary to identify you.

To find out if you were able to obtain one of the visas, you must enter the official portal of the US Department of State and complete some information. (Photo: web capture)

It is important that people who manage to register for this raffle (DV-2023Save your confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023.

What is the visa lottery?

The Diversity Visa Program is known as the Visa Lottery. The US government grants up to 50,000 visas to allow permanent residence orgreen cardFor people from countries with a low immigration rate to the United States.

Online registration period for DV-2023 Program It started on Wednesday October 6, 2021 and concluded on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at 12:00. Persons who have submitted more than one entry during the entry period are automatically disqualified.

What countries were excluded from the draw?

For the “Visa Lottery”, corresponding to fiscal year 2023, countries such as Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, were excluded from the US side.

Similarly, nationals of Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and their territories excluding Northern Ireland were not eligible to participate.