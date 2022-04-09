Veracruz firefighters receive donations from sister companies in the United States – El Sol de Córdoba

Cordoba, Ver.- Firefighters from the 17 municipalities of Veracruz And one from Michoacan A gift from different teams Sister companies in the United Statesa team that will allow them to continue to provide support to citizens in demarcating their borders.

Among the equipment received were shoes, skeleton helmets, masks, cylinders, 2 1/2 hoses, suspenders, gloves, nuns, belts, forest helmets, shovels, goggles, jackets, horns, hose reel, fire extinguishers, brigade stretcher, Among other things, through which the beneficiary companies will be able to strengthen themselves.

Beneficiaries from the municipalities of Agua Dulce, Amatlán de los Reyes, Atoyac, Coscomatepec, Cosamaloapan, Chocamán, Córdoba, Fortín, Isla, La Antigua, Misantla, Minatitlán, Pánuco, Papantla, Soloteed, Tadezonapa, Cañá, .

This team is the result of coordinated work between groups of firefighters from Veracruz together with firefighters from Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, who are connected to the firefighters from the United States, Ricardo Meneses Aguilar, Commander of the Fire Department of Cordoba, confirmed.

This equipment, he insisted, will allow companies to be strengthened in terms of equipment to provide care to citizens, especially now that there has been an increase in services provided by smoke swallowers such as structural fires, lawn fires and attacks of African bees, among others.

