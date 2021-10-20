New requirements for entering the United States as a tourist | USA | USA nnda-nnlt | Globalism

57 mins ago Leland Griffith

If you are thinking of traveling to United State (USA) must take into account certain requirements. On September 20, Joe Biden’s government announced that from November, tourists visiting the country should be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All the Foreigners traveling to the United States They must show evidence of vaccination before boarding the plane and take a negative test within three days prior to the flight.

Returning US citizens who have not been fully vaccinated will need testing one day before flight departure and additional testing upon arrival in the United States.

According to CNN, according to new US evidence, a person is considered fully vaccinated if that person applies any of the following: Vaccines approved in the United States and those approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (Who is the).

US entry requirements

  • Tourists should check that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Travelers must submit a negative rapid test or PCR.
  • Airlines will collect contact information (phone numbers and emails) in order to communicate and alert flight passengers to any potential exposure to the virus.
  • Tourists who have been fully vaccinated will not need to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival at their destination.
  • US citizens must also submit a negative COVID-19 test upon return to the United States.
Travelers at the American Airlines check-in counter at Los Angeles International Airport, US, on October 1, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Frederic J. BROWN/AFP).

Vaccines approved for entry into the United States

  • Pfizer/Biontech: Approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization on December 31, 2020
  • AstraZeneca (From AstraZeneca/Oxford): Approved for emergency use on February 16, 2021
  • Janssen (From Johnson & Johnson): Approved March 12, 2021
  • modern: Approved April 30, 2021
  • Sinopharm: May 7, 2021
  • Sinovac Coronavac: June 1, 2021
China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus is ready to enter the US (Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)
China’s Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus is ready to enter the US (Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Vaccines not on the list

  • Sputnik V, Russia
  • Novafax, United States
  • Abdullah and King Cuba

Countries that will be able to enter the United States again

Travelers who come from the Schengen area such as Spain, France, Germany or Italy, as well as tourists from China, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Brazil or India, will be able to enter. They must prove that they have been vaccinated and that they test negative.

