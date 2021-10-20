Uganda coach guilty of sexual assault

Serbian-born coach Milutin Sredojevic, better known as “Micho” and the current Ugandan coach, was convicted on Tuesday of two counts of sexual assault in South Africa. The country in which he led the Orlando Pirates.

The South African court punished Sredojevic with three years in prison for each crime, but the Serb would not have to go to prison if the next five years were not subjected to any other similar crime.

The ruling, which is still subject to appeal, was issued this Tuesday In a regional court in the South African town of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth and located in the southeast of the country).

There, a 39-year-old woman had denounced him for sexual harassment he committed in a stadium during a sports tournament last December, While she was working on a coffee delivery.

And the South African Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed, through a statement, that the victim asked Sredojevic if he needed sugar with coffee and told him that he did not need, but that he needed “another type of sugar, while referring to his genitals”.

The worker complained to her boss, who warned the coach not to repeat it. But later, according to the prosecutor’s office, the woman again brought coffee and “touched her buttocks.”

In August 2019, according to the South African press, a cleaner at a Johannesburg hotel had already accused him of sexual harassment.

Sredojevic, 52, has worked in Europe, but his career has been largely rigged as president of African clubs.. He highlights his time in the national teams of Rwanda, Zambia and Uganda.