North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia world | Dr..

On Sunday (01.29.2023), North Korea denied that it was supplying weapons to Moscow, after the United States claimed that that country was supplying a Russian military group with missiles and missiles to Wagner.

Washington earlier this month designated the Wagner Group a “transnational criminal organization,” citing arms deals with Pyongyang that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The White House has shown US intelligence images of railroad cars entering North Korea, picking up a shipment of infantry and rocket launchers, and returning to Russia, according to national security spokesman John Kirby.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a senior North Korean official denied the allegations, warning that the United States would face a “really undesirable outcome” if it continued to spread what it called “fabricated rumours”.

“dangerous provocation”

“Attempting to tarnish (North Korea’s) image by manufacturing something that does not exist is a serious provocation that cannot be tolerated at all and can only provoke a reaction,” said Kwon Jong-jun, director general of the Ministry of American Affairs.

Along with China, Russia is one of North Korea’s few international allies.

Apart from Syria and Russia, North Korea is the only country that has recognized the independence of the two Russian-backed separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, has long stood against increasing pressure on nuclear-armed North Korea and even called for the easing of international sanctions against it on humanitarian grounds.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear state, and has conducted weapons tests in violation of resolutions nearly every month for the past year, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile.

MG (AFP, Reuters)