Anahi de Cárdenas cries in the US and admits that she misses her family: “How hard it is to be alone”

Anahi de Cárdenas was broken by the loneliness of living in the United States. Tik Tok.

Anahi de Cardenas She made the brave decision to travel to Los Angeles to develop her acting career. According to his social networks, 12 years ago he was living abroad studying acting. However, an opportunity provided him with a film score in Peru and he never returned to the United States. In the year 2023, he has returned to collect his revenge.

Strong Anahi de Cárdenas: “I’m a pecota, I come back to the surface after crying” After she was seen crying about being alone in the States, the actress posted a video where she is much calmer and braver.

“I’m continuing what I’ve been planning to do in 2010. I’ve always had a ‘what if’ bug. After breast cancer surgery and the pandemic, I thought life was the same. I decided not to stay with wanting anything,” he shared on his TikTok account.

However, staying abroad was not easy for her. And she recounted in a post a conversation she had about her husband Elijah Maya She’s back in the country, so now she’s living alone in Los Angeles. “It was a very emotional day,” she said, visibly moved.

“Now, more than ever, I admire so much the people who left their country to make their home, to improve and grow. How hard it is to be alone, to miss your home. I miss my cats, my dogs, my husband and my parents. I’m sure I’ll watch this video later and I hope To say that it was worth it because at this moment it is very difficult for me,” she said, crying.

Anahí de Cárdenas collapsed in front of her TikTok followers.

After a brief period, Anahi de Cardenas It was recorded again informing her followers that she is more calm and optimistic. “Another time, this situation would have knocked me out for three days. But I’ve learned that when these things happen to me, I have to ask myself why I feel so vulnerable, what am I afraid of.

“Years ago I came to L.A. to make a big career, and I had no experience or years of life. Now with what I already know, things are different, but a lot of times I fall into the past. In those moments, I have to catch my eye. If I don’t I do it, so who would? This process for me, whether I make a huge career or not, is only going to make me a better person.”

Anahi de Cárdenas is a Peruvian actress, singer, model and dancer. He is 39 years old.

Anahi de Cardenas Elias married Maya in an intimate relationship Civil ceremony on October 28, 2022 And the next day, they continued to cement their love in a religious wedding ceremony and a grand ceremony in the company of their close friends and loved ones.

Little is known about the husband of the national actress, as he prefers to keep his life private. Elías Maia describes himself on his LinkedIn account as a lawyer from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. He worked for companies such as Océano Seafood and the famous Osterling Abogados.

“He doesn’t like the camera, but he’s always with me. He accompanies me through everything, in good times and in bad times. He’s my rock, my son, my everything. I love you,” was the tender message he dedicated to him Anahi de Cardenas When first introduced in their networks, when she was fighting her battle against breast cancer.