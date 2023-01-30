A study shows that the most listened to rock bands in every country in the world: Queen, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC and Bon Jovi are Triumph





Rock music conquered the whole world, there is no doubt about it, and although the popularity of some artists in different countries may be higher or lower, and the ticket sales figures for their concerts can help determine which bands are the most popular in each country, copies Youtube They were the ones who revealed the most listened to rock band in every country in the world.

entertainment company Freedom Games conducted a study that took personalities of listeners in the past 12 months to reveal the top 10 most interesting and most listened to rock bands.

Yes good Queen, Guns N’ Roses, and AC/DC Standing out all over the world, is the band Freddie Mercury Which was created with the largest number of countries where the band is most listened to, incl Spain between the 63 countries in which this victory took place.

In total, the Queen received approx Fifteen billion listeners In the past twelve months, the remaining Guns not flowers In a distant second place with more than One thousand three hundred million listeners of the year, marking its presence at number one, especially in Latin America.

Third place is AC DC With only a few listening less than these Axl Rosewhich also accounts for its number of more than one thousand three hundred million listeners, and its outstanding presence in the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland or Sweden.

The top ten complete it in this order Bon Jovi Metallica s Nirvana separated by a few numbers over a billion listeners, the Beatles Also more than 1 billion listeners, The rolling stones With 560 million Creedence Clearwater Revival With 561 million and home country 494 million listeners.

Other strange data indicates metallica as the most listened-to rock band in Iran, Syria, Albania, Bulgaria or Finland; Jimi Hendrix in Senegal, David Bowie In China, the Eagles in Papua New Guinea, Thin Lizzy in zimbabwe, Chicago In Uganda, or Def Leppard in Botswana.

Despite such a large presence around the world, the artist with the most listeners last year was India Alka YagnikWhich has exceeded fourteen thousand eight hundred million listeners on the platform in recent months.

