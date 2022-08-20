Paraguay government asks US to explain accusations – 2022/2020

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscription You know our plans

Government Paraguay On Friday, he summoned US Ambassador Mark Ostfeld to explain his country’s decision to include the Vice President of Paraguay. Hugo Velazquezand former President Horacio Cartes on his corruption list, an announcement that soured the political environment in Asuncion.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs He briefly stated on his Twitter account that the Secretary of State, Julio Cesar Areola, summoned the delegate of the United States “to request data on the appointments made by Secretary Anthony J. Blinken, in connection with the alleged participation of Paraguayan nationals in acts of significant corruption.”

For his part, Ostfeld confirmed on the same social network that he had held a “friendly meeting” with the head of Paraguayan diplomacy at the headquarters of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Asuncion.

“I assured him that the important corruption ratings are not political, but that the United States is exercising its right to decide who qualifies to enter its territory,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat reiterated that they will continue to work with President Mario Abdo Benitez “in areas of common interest for the benefit of both countries.”

In addition, he assured that they will continue to use “all available tools to combat corruption.”

hours ago, Abdo Benitez He said he had tasked his foreign minister with requesting information on the appointments, though he said he respected “the sovereign decisions of other countries.”

August 12 last United State He included Velazquez and Juan Carlos Duarte, a former legal advisor to the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY), on his list of corrupt individuals.

Ostfeld then noted that Duarte, at Velasquez’s request, “offered a bribe in excess of $1 million” to an official, with the intent of “obstructing an investigation that threatens the vice president and his financial interests.”

This announcement led to the resignation of Velazquez from his presidential run for the Colorado Party and his position.

However, the Vice President of Paraguay on Thursday retracted his initial announcement of leaving his post and confirmed that he would ask “corresponding organizations” for evidence of the accusations against him.

He has even said he is willing to go “to the US judicial authorities to clear” his name and his surname.